Vediamo, dopo le nove giornate disputate, quelle che sono le statistiche a confronto delle due squadre che si affronteranno nel prossimo turno di campionato:

SQUADRA

POSSESSO PALLA48.89%49.22%
CLEAN SHEET01
GOL129
GOL SUBITI1614
ASSIST97
TIRI TOTALI97131
PRECISIONE PASSAGGI79%75%
CALCI D’ANGOLO3834
FUORIGIOCO518

SINGOLI

GOLPopov, Shpendi 4Coda 4
ASSISTIlie 3Abilgaard, Pafundi 2
DRIBBLING RIUSCITICarboni 12Cherubini 10
TIRI TOTALIShpendi 16Coda 24
OCCASIONI CREATECeesay, Ignacchiti 8Henderson 16
FALLI COMMESSIShpendi 24Henderson 24
FALLI SUBITIElia 23Abildgaard 20
CROSS RIUSCITIElia 9Henderson 11
PALLONI INTERCETTATILovato 12Abildgaard 16
DUELLI VINTIElia 60Abildgaard 87
DUELLI PERSICeesay 52Cuni 64
FUORIGIOCOShpendi 2Coda 8
Alessio Cocchi
Giornalista pubblicista, da sempre tifoso azzurro è tra i fondatori di Pianetaempoli.it sul quale scrive ininterrottamente dal 2008. Per PE, oltre all'attività quotidiana, si occupa principalmente delle interviste post gara da tutta Italia. E' stato speaker ufficiale dell'Empoli FC per 5 stagioni.

