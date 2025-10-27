Vediamo, dopo le nove giornate disputate, quelle che sono le statistiche a confronto delle due squadre che si affronteranno nel prossimo turno di campionato:
SQUADRA
|POSSESSO PALLA
|48.89%
|49.22%
|CLEAN SHEET
|0
|1
|GOL
|12
|9
|GOL SUBITI
|16
|14
|ASSIST
|9
|7
|TIRI TOTALI
|97
|131
|PRECISIONE PASSAGGI
|79%
|75%
|CALCI D’ANGOLO
|38
|34
|FUORIGIOCO
|5
|18
SINGOLI
|GOL
|Popov, Shpendi 4
|Coda 4
|ASSIST
|Ilie 3
|Abilgaard, Pafundi 2
|DRIBBLING RIUSCITI
|Carboni 12
|Cherubini 10
|TIRI TOTALI
|Shpendi 16
|Coda 24
|OCCASIONI CREATE
|Ceesay, Ignacchiti 8
|Henderson 16
|FALLI COMMESSI
|Shpendi 24
|Henderson 24
|FALLI SUBITI
|Elia 23
|Abildgaard 20
|CROSS RIUSCITI
|Elia 9
|Henderson 11
|PALLONI INTERCETTATI
|Lovato 12
|Abildgaard 16
|DUELLI VINTI
|Elia 60
|Abildgaard 87
|DUELLI PERSI
|Ceesay 52
|Cuni 64
|FUORIGIOCO
|Shpendi 2
|Coda 8
Prima volta di Liam Henderson contro l’Empoli al Castellani.